Israel’s Mossad chief says operations in Iran to continue

Tel Aviv: David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, said the organisation will continue its activities in Iran, according to a video released by Mossad.

The video shows Barnea addressing operatives at the agency’s operational headquarters on Tuesday, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect.

“We will continue to keep a close eye on all of Iran’s projects that we already know in the most in-depth way. We will be there as we have been there until now,” he said on Wednesday.

He noted that with “accurate intelligence, advanced technologies, and unimaginable operational capabilities, we helped the Air Force disrupt the Iranian nuclear program, establish air superiority over Iran, and reduce the missile threat, thereby ensuring the security of the citizens of Israel.”

In the video, Barnea also thanked the US Central Intelligence Agency “for the joint activity.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) said that US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility destroyed key infrastructure, rendering the uranium enrichment plant inoperable.

In a statement issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office, the IAEC said Sunday’s US strikes, coupled with Israeli attacks on other components of Iran’s nuclear program, have set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years.

“The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material,” the statement read.

At a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu declared victory in the war against Iran, claiming Israel had removed an immediate existential threat, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel has defended its strikes as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an accusation Iran denies.

Also on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the attacks had caused substantial damage. “Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure,” he said during an interview with Al Jazeera.

However, US media, citing a classified intelligence assessment, reported that the damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure may delay its program by only several months, a finding that contrasts with US President Donald Trump’s claim that the facilities were “completely and fully obliterated.”

On June 13, Israel launched major airstrikes on different areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing several senior commanders, nuclear scientists and many civilians.

Iran responded by launching several waves of missile and drone attacks on Israel, inflicting casualties and heavy damage.

The ceasefire between the two countries was declared on Tuesday.