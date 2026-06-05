Issue will be sorted, says CM Shivakumar on Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday responded to Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation announcement, saying the issue would be resolved through discussion and that there was “nothing to worry”.

It can be noted that Minister for Water Resources Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his decision to resign from the Karnataka Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on his promise regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

The development is perceived as a setback for Chief Minister Shivakumar, who has just assumed the role. The development also comes a day after the allocation of portfolios.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Shivakumar described Reddy as a close friend and senior colleague, and said he would personally speak to him to resolve the matter.

“Ramalinga Reddy is my colleague; he is a senior leader and a close friend. He has said that he is unable to work while travelling to rural areas under the Water Resources Ministry and has requested another portfolio. I will discuss with him and sort out the issue. There is nothing to worry,” Shivakumar said.

He further added that Reddy is among his closest cabinet colleagues and reiterated that the matter would be resolved amicably.

State Congress President B.K. Hariprasad also reacted to the development, stating that Reddy was unhappy and that discussions would be held to address his concerns.

“Ramalinga Reddy is sad. He is a senior leader of the party. I will speak to him, and we will sort it out. There is no problem,” Hariprasad said.

Responding to questions about internal dissent emerging soon after the cabinet formation, Hariprasad said such situations sometimes occur in politics and should not be seen as a major issue.

He also dismissed concerns that the controversy, coming ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru, would impact the party, saying the matter would be handled internally and that Reddy would not insist on the resignation being accepted.

Meanwhile, AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt met Ramalinga Reddy at his residence and attempted to pacify him.

Tension was also reported outside Reddy’s residence in Koramangala, where a large number of supporters gathered and raised slogans alleging injustice to their leader, urging the party high command to intervene and resolve the issue.



