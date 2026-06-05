It’s about humiliation; how much should I tolerate: Ramalinga Reddy on quitting K’taka cabinet

Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, alleging that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the allocation of the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

Speaking from his Koramangala office in Bengaluru, Reddy said he would submit his resignation and leave it to the party leadership to decide whether to accept it or not.

He clarified that he would not withdraw his resignation and would send the letter to the party instead of personally handing it over.

“It’s about humiliation. How much should I tolerate? I ask the media, what else should I have done?” he said, expressing his dissatisfaction over the developments.

Reddy said he had never actively sought positions in Delhi and recalled his long political journey since 1985, when he first contested the Assembly elections.

He said he was given a ticket on the recommendation of then leader Veerappa Moily when he was serving as a corporator. He highlighted his long legislative career spanning 37 years in Bengaluru, noting that he had handled multiple key portfolios over the years, including Education, Transport, Finance, Food and Civil Supplies, Large and Medium Industries, and APMC-related responsibilities.

He also said he had briefly held the Bengaluru Development portfolio for one year during the tenure of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. Reddy said he was satisfied with his work across departments and added that officers and staff who worked with him were aware of his contributions.

He also clarified that he was not angry with anyone and held no grievance against AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the party high command, or Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“No one from the high command has spoken to me,” he said.

In his resignation letter, Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Congress party for giving him opportunities. He stated that he was resigning as he was unable to work against his conscience.

He requested acceptance of his resignation and said he would continue as an MLA and a worker of the Congress party.

Reddy said that in 2023, he was initially informed about the Bengaluru Development portfolio, but was later allotted the Transport portfolio instead. Reddy alleged that after he expressed dissatisfaction, senior leaders, including then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, were involved in discussions regarding the issue.

He further claimed that during the current government formation process, he was promised the Bengaluru Urban portfolio after 2.5 years and was persuaded to accept the arrangement. He alleged that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh had personally assured him at his residence that the promise would be honoured. He said that despite repeated assurances, he was later allocated the Water Resources portfolio instead of Bengaluru Urban.

Stating that he could not continue “against his conscience”, Reddy announced his resignation from the ministerial post, while clarifying that he would continue as an MLA and remain in the Congress party.

Reddy, a veteran Congress leader, traced his political journey since 1973, saying he entered politics as a student leader through the NSUI and has since served the party for over five decades.

He noted that he has contested the Assembly elections nine times and has been elected multiple times from Bengaluru constituencies, including Jayanagar and BTM Layout.