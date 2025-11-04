IT hub Pune now murder hub amid rising crimes, gang wars: Uddhav Thackeray’s Saamana

Mumbai: Shiv Sena(UBT) on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government and its Home Department, which is held by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for the increase in crimes and the revival of gang wars in Pune, saying that once an IT hub, it has now become a ‘murder’ hub.

The Thackeray camp, in a scathing editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, claimed that while the goons who escaped from the ‘gang war’ have sharpened their weapons, the sharp edges of the Home Department and the police have become dull.

It said that the hooliganism and the terror of the “koyata” gang in Pune, which was once known as a peaceful and civilised city, is shameful for the state’s home department. Not only while driving, but even while walking, Punekars are now under terror. Even if someone accidentally gets hit, someone suddenly takes out a knife and hits him in the head. Punekars are scared about their lives amid the rising such incidents. Due to the revival of gang war, murders are being committed in Pune in broad daylight. Cultural distortions in Pune are increasing. The brutal murder of Ganesh Kale, which took place recently, has proven this, claimed the editorial.

“In many parts of the Pune suburbs, gangs roam the streets dancing with a Koyata (sickle) to spread terror. Two-wheelers in the premises of societies are burnt, while one never knows when the Porsche of a rich father’s pampered son will crush some rider on a two-wheeler. Atrocities against women have also started increasing in Pune. The cases of atrocities on a young woman at Swargate ST station, gang-rape at Dive Ghat, and in Kondhwa were all cases that aroused public sentiment,” said the Thackeray camp.

“While Pune is rocked by Koyata gangs, rapes, and gang wars, there are also incidents of terrorists being found in the city. Why has the public atmosphere in Pune, which was once the centre of social movements, become so terrifying?” asked Thackeray camp.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena took a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is the Pune district guardian minister, stating whether his ‘tyre therapy’ to rein in criminals and gangsters has been punctured because of CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister. “Why have criminal tendencies become so bad? Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar always warns the police in public speeches to put criminals in tyres in a bid to outpace them. “It seems the police have not found that tyre yet, or is it because the Home Ministry is with Chief Minister Fadnavis that Ajit Pawar’s tyres get punctured?” it asked sarcastically.

According to the editorial, Punekars now witness meetings and open felicitations of the public representatives, politicians, and criminals/dons all together. “What social interest does Pune’s administrators want to achieve by felicitating criminals?” it asked.

“The proximity of Pune’s political leaders and the criminal gangs is also visible through the hoardings at the crossroads. How can the police and the home department keep an eye on the criminals when the rulers themselves have such collusion with criminals? If the policing scandals in Pune are to be stopped, temporary measures like blockades will not work. The police will have to take tough steps against political pressure. Officers who have a deep knowledge of crime in Pune will have to be activated. Due to the laxity in the police force, the criminals not only in Pune but also in the state have become bolder. This is not a sign of good law and order,” it claimed.