It’s our objective to conduct elections through ballot instead of EVM: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that it is the objective of his government to conduct elections using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and that the decision has been taken based on their experience.

He was speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Friday. The Chief Minister also stated that many countries which had earlier adopted EVMs have now returned to conducting elections through ballot papers.

Responding to a reporter’s question on the news that seers had lodged a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking that the Dharmasthala case be handed over to the NIA, the Chief Minister said that the state government has already constituted an SIT, and they too are police officials.

Earlier, responding to the BJP’s criticism of the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to conduct local body elections using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar questioned why the BJP was feeling unsettled over the use of ballot papers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, he said, “This is the decision of the government of Karnataka. Why is the BJP concerned? The government has the power to conduct local body elections. There is a legal provision, and the BJP itself had brought that legislation during its tenure. I can provide the documents.”

Following the cabinet decision of the Congress-led government in Karnataka to recommend to the State Election Commission (SEC) that all local body elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi stated, “There is nothing wrong in conducting elections using ballot papers, and we are ready to make preparations in this regard.”

Commissioner Sangreshi said, “If the state government brings an enactment legally and guidelines are framed, we will have to implement it. Whether it is justifiable or not has been decided by them. They have considered public opinion and held discussions on the matter. Hence, there will be no hindrance to using ballot papers.”

He further stated, “Instead of EVMs, ballot papers will be used. Voting through EVMs has been in place at all levels except gram panchayats for the last 20 to 25 years. For gram panchayat elections, ballot papers are still used. Hence, at the village and rural level, people are familiar with ballot papers. Therefore, I feel the use of ballot papers will not pose any setback or cause for concern.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress government for deciding to bring amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming localy body polls in the state, Karnataka BJP has slammed, saying, “By deciding to replace EVM machines with ballot papers in the upcoming local body elections, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has itself admitted that it came to power in the state through electoral fraud.”

The Congress-led government in Karnataka decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday to bring an amendment to use ballot papers instead of EVMs in the upcoming local body polls in the state. Minister for Law H.K. Patil made the statement in this regard after the cabinet meeting on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Minister Patil stated, “The state cabinet has resolved to recommend necessary legal amendments and framing of rules to facilitate the conduct of all upcoming local body elections through ballot papers instead of the EVM system. Earlier, the data from the Assembly elections was being used. Now, a decision has been taken to recommend revision, correction, and reconstitution of the voters’ list, so that the State Election Commission can prepare a high-quality electoral roll.”



