Rohan Corporation Hosts Grand Onam Celebration at Rohan City, Bejai

Rohan City, Bejai: Rohan Corporation recently hosted a vibrant Onam celebration at Rohan City, Bejai, bringing together its staff in a display of unity and festive cheer. The event was a resounding success, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Onam and honouring the cherished tradition with warmth and a spirit of togetherness.

The auspicious occasion commenced with the ceremonial lighting of a traditional lamp. This symbolic act was performed by Director Mr. Dion Monteiro and General Manager Mrs. Sumana, signifying a propitious start to the festivities. The venue was meticulously adorned with traditional decorations, creating an atmosphere of festive charm. A particularly striking feature was the exquisite Pookalam, a meticulously crafted floral carpet that captured the artistic essence of Kerala’s cultural traditions. The intricate design and vibrant colors of the Pookalam served as a focal point, embodying the spirit of Onam.

In a reflective address during the celebration, Director Mr. Dion Monteiro emphasized the significance of Onam, stating, “Onam embodies timeless values of unity, gratitude, and cultural pride. These celebrations not only honour tradition but also strengthen the bonds within our workplace, creating connections that go beyond professional boundaries.” His words underscored the importance of cultural celebrations in fostering a positive and collaborative work environment.

General Manager Mrs. Sumana echoed these sentiments in her address to the assembled staff, noting, “It is truly delightful to witness our team come together as one family. These moments of togetherness nurture mutual respect and reinforce the very foundation of our organizational culture.” Her remarks highlighted the role of such events in building camaraderie and strengthening the sense of community within Rohan Corporation. The Onam celebration at Rohan City served as a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values both professional excellence and cultural appreciation.