PM Modi pays tributes to Lokmanya Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to revolutionaries Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad, hailing their contributions in India’s freedom struggle, stating that their spirit of nationalism continues to inspire generations.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, born on July 23, 1856, was fondly revered as “Lokmanya” and remembered as one-third of the iconic Lal-Bal-Pal triumvirate. The British colonial rulers had dubbed him “The Father of the Indian Unrest” for his relentless pursuit of Swaraj.

Chandra Shekhar Azad, born on July 23, 1906, was a firebrand revolutionary who restructured the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) after the death of Ram Prasad Bismil and renamed it as the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which gave a fresh ideological edge to the armed resistance against British rule.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Tributes to Lokmanya Tilak on his birth anniversary. A towering figure of India’s freedom struggle, he awakened the spirit of nationalism and inspired generations to dedicate themselves to the service of people.”

“Equally inspiring were his efforts to make our culture popular and further the spirit of brotherhood. His writings gave people renewed confidence and furthered a spirit of pride,” he added.

In another post, the Prime Minister paid homage to “brave” Chandra Shekhar Azad.

“His fearless courage and unwavering patriotism occupy a proud place in the history of India’s freedom struggle. He motivated countless young Indians to devote themselves to the nation. His resolve continues to inspire generations,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and paid tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, calling him “one of the pioneering heroes of the freedom struggle”, who, not only organised and inspired the youth in the independence struggle, but also “dedicated his entire life to the struggle for one’s own language, indigenous goods, and one’s own culture”.

Recalling Tilak’s “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it” quote, Shah said that it “shook the consciousness of the entire nation and carried the spirit of freedom to every individual”.

“Through events like the Ganesh Festival and the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he accomplished an unprecedented task of national awakening. His timeless treatise Gita Rahasya continues to inspire us even today to remain steadfast on the path of duty,” the Home Minister added.