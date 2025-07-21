Jayaprakash Hegde Accuses BJP of Spreading Confusion for Political Gain

Udupi: Former minister K. Jayaprakash Hegde has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of deliberately creating confusion amongst the public to secure political advantage. Hegde asserted that the Congress party, before 2014, never resorted to divisive tactics based on caste or religion to achieve political ends.

Hegde’s remarks were made during the “Satyadarshana Protest” organized by the Congress party in front of the Udupi Taluk Office on Monday. The demonstration was intended to expose what the Congress claims are false campaigns propagated by the BJP. These campaigns allegedly revolve around the 9/11 issue, the rejection of applications under Akrama-Sakrama sections 53 and 57, the cancellation of old-age and Sandhya Suraksha pensions, and recent electricity price hikes.

The former minister further alleged that the BJP routinely attempts to deflect blame for its failures by attributing them to the Congress party. As an example, he cited the Thirthahalli-Malpe National Highway project, which, despite being approved in 2014, remains incomplete. He also pointed to the unfinished construction of the Indrali bridge. Hegde stated that the BJP is primarily known for its tactics of defamation and spreading falsehoods. He further criticized the BJP’s perceived inaction in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment.

Echoing Hegde’s sentiments, former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake accused the BJP of misleading the populace through protests conducted in front of various gram panchayats, disseminating what he described as false propaganda against the Congress. Sorake further alleged that the BJP is exploiting beneficiaries of Congress-initiated guarantee schemes in their campaign efforts, even though these individuals are often unaware that the BJP opposes these very schemes.

Sorake highlighted the plight of farmers, stating, “Millions of farmers in the country are committing suicide, and the central government says it has no money to waive off Rs 3.5 lakh crore of their loans. But the same government had enough funds to waive Rs 14.5 lakh crore loans of industrialists and corporates. Farmers are clearly not a priority.” He added, “Today, 50% of the country’s wealth is in the hands of just 1% of the population. The Modi government is making the rich even richer, while giving nothing to the poor. In contrast, the Congress is trying to uplift farmers, workers, and the underprivileged through its guarantee schemes.”

Congress district president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor joined the chorus of criticism, asserting that the BJP was founded on lies and continues to operate through deception. “They mislead people and have taken control of the nation through deceit. But Congress has always stood by the underprivileged and worked toward building their lives,” he stated, accusing the BJP of betraying the country’s poor.

Other Congress leaders, including Prasada Raj Kanchan and Amrith Shenoy, also addressed the gathering during the protest. Prominent figures such as KPCC Vice President M.A. Ghafoor, Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, Brahmavar Block Congress President Raghavendra Shetty Karje, Kaup Block Congress President Y. Sukumar, Veronica Cornelio, Annayya Sherigar, Harish Kini, Prakhyath Shetty, Suresh Shetty Bannanje, Amritha Krishnamurthy, Sharfuddin Sheikh, and Gamesh Nergi were also in attendance.



