Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti Vows to Eradicate Communalism in Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, a registered non-governmental organization dedicated to the development of the coastal districts of Karnataka, convened a press conference today at the Mangaluru Press Club to reaffirm its commitment to completely eradicating communalism in the undivided Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Samiti aims to foster peace and communal harmony, ensuring that such divisive issues do not impede the region’s progress.

Tonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, founder of the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, emphasized the organization’s unwavering dedication to cultivating unity and a peaceful environment throughout the region. He stated that the press conference was convened to highlight the critical need for environmental harmony, comprehensive development, and the elimination of communalism within the districts.

“Communalism has been on the rise since 1990, and recent years have witnessed a disturbing surge in related violence,” Shetty said. “These incidents pose a grave threat to the future of our younger generation and must be stopped. Such tragedies should never occur again in our districts.”

Shetty acknowledged the government’s efforts in addressing the issue, praising the appointment of a capable police commissioner. He stressed that while the government and law enforcement play a crucial role, the responsibility for maintaining peace and harmony ultimately rests with every citizen.

“Every resident must ensure that these incidents do not harm the younger generation,” he asserted. “We must support the government wholeheartedly. Our association in Mumbai comprises members from all communities and religions, united by the common goal of supporting the development of our districts. As one of the most intellectually advanced regions, we must lead the way in eradicating communalism.”

Shetty further highlighted the region’s strengths, including its advanced education system, its contribution to national and cooperative banks, and its diverse religious landscape, boasting famous temples, mosques, dargahs, and churches, which also makes it a popular tourist destination.

K. P. Jagadish Adhikari, the State Coordinator of the Samiti, elaborated on the organization’s strategy, recalling a previous proposal to establish committees of 8 to 10 members in each district, representing all religions and communities. These committees would serve as symbols of peace and provide support to the government and police. He announced that such a representative team, encompassing members from all communities, has already been formed in the district.

“Our goal is to live socially responsible lives,” Adhikari stated. “Even though we may reside elsewhere, our birthplace remains important to us, and its development is paramount. We are actively seeking the establishment of suitable industries in our district and aim to collaborate with the government in the coming days. We have also contacted the Chief Secretary of the Government regarding our district’s developmental vision and have received positive responses to our appeals.”

Adhikari also addressed pressing issues such as drug trafficking from neighboring states, which he identified as a serious threat to the region’s youth and families. He emphasized the need for a positive message to emanate from the districts, urging a shift in focus from negativity to positivity.

Entrepreneur and social worker Haidar Partippadi lauded Jayakrishna Shetty for his initiative in bringing together individuals for the betterment of the districts. He lamented the persistent challenge of communalism, despite decades of efforts to promote harmony. Partippadi expressed confidence that under the leadership of Jayakrishna Shetty and other key figures, a strong committee will be formed to foster mental peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada. He appealed to the media for their support in disseminating this message.

Harish Kumar M. Shetty, District Chairman of Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, reported on the expansion of the committee to include Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, with resourceful individuals representing various taluks. He outlined the committee’s initiatives, including an educational tour and a detailed project proposal submitted to the government to promote tourism. He also addressed the issue of coastal erosion and pledged the committee’s support for upcoming industrial ventures and initiatives that benefit the region.

The press conference was attended by Samiti President Nityananda D. Kotian, former President Dharmapala Devadiga, Wilson Fernandes, District Vice-President Arun Prakash Shetty, Secretary Surendra Mendon, Joint Secretary G. T. Acharya, Committee Spokesperson Dayasagar Chowta, and Suresh Kotian Moodbidri.