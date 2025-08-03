Young Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes to be Honored at Thailand Literature Festival!

Mangalore: Young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes is set to be honoured at the Thailand Literature Festival in August. The festival, organized by The Authors of India organization, aims to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the literary field. Fernandes, a young author and orator, has achieved significant milestones in her literary career, leading to this prestigious recognition.