JD(U) weakened, made smaller: Congress on Nitish Kumar’s RS nomination

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP over its alleged treatment of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party, Janata Dal (United), claiming the BJP systematically weakened JD(U) within the NDA alliance. His remarks came as Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, sparking fresh political speculation in Bihar.

Raj alleged that the BJP had deliberately reduced the political strength of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) over the years, pushing the party into a weaker position within the NDA alliance in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Raj said, “This is not about numbers. JD(U) was the bigger partner, but in the last elections, it was made smaller than Chirag Paswan. He was made to contest on the same seats where the JD(U) was contesting, and the BJP even fielded its own candidates there. The BJP agreed with Nitish Kumar and gave candidates to Chirag Paswan… This way JD(U) was weakened and made smaller, and now it has been completely sidelined.”

His comments came shortly after Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, a development that has triggered discussions about the future leadership arrangement in the state.

According to political sources, replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister may not be easy for the BJP despite its growing strength in Bihar. Unlike states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP replaced chief ministers after winning clear mandates, the party runs a coalition government in Bihar with JD(U), making leadership changes more complex.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U) had to relinquish its “big brother” role in the NDA alliance after a relatively weaker performance compared to the BJP. However, the party regained some political ground in the Assembly election last year, winning 85 seats, while the BJP secured 89 seats.

Given this close balance, sources suggest that the BJP will have to consider JD(U)’s preferences carefully while making any major political decision in the state.

Another key factor in Bihar’s political equation is Nitish Kumar’s personal influence among certain voter groups. The veteran leader commands significant support among the Most Backward Classes and women voters. His initiatives, such as the bicycle scheme for schoolgirls and the implementation of prohibition in the state, helped him build strong support among women.

Against this backdrop, the debate around Nitish Kumar’s political future and JD(U)’s role within the NDA continues to intensify, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of gradually marginalising its long-time ally.