JESCOL Seminar Deepens Understanding of Jesuit Mission Among St. Paul’s Institutions’ Staff

Belagavi: A two-day JESCOL (Jesuit Conference of Schools of India) Seminar concluded on May 22nd, 2026, leaving a palpable sense of renewed commitment and understanding among the staff of St. Paul’s Institutions in Belagavi and Khanapur. The seminar, meticulously designed to explore the core tenets of Jesuit education and service, centered on the Jesuit vision of leadership, collaboration, social responsibility, and the Universal Apostolic Preferences (UAPs) of the Society of Jesus.

Throughout the seminar, emphasis was placed on the crucial role of Jesuit-lay collaboration in effectively advancing the mission of education, service, and faith that lies at the heart of Jesuit institutions. Resource persons elucidated that such collaboration is not merely a functional necessity but a dynamic process built upon the cornerstones of mutual respect, open communication, robust teamwork, and a shared sense of responsibility, all undertaken for the greater glory of God. Participants were actively encouraged to embrace their roles as integral partners in the ongoing Jesuit mission, contributing through unwavering dedication, proactive leadership, and selfless service to the wider community.

A significant portion of the seminar was dedicated to the exploration of the Jesuit Preferential Option for the Poor. Attendees were reminded of the fundamental importance of prioritizing the needs of the poor, marginalized, and vulnerable populations, emphasizing that such care is not an ancillary activity but a central tenet of the teachings of Jesus and the very mission of the Church. To illustrate this principle in action, various Jesuit ministries spanning diverse fields, including education, social work, youth ministry, spiritual guidance, ecological initiatives, and refugee services, were presented as compelling examples of the mission’s practical application.

Furthermore, the seminar delved into the intricacies of Jesuit leadership and governance. The session highlighted the importance of consultative decision-making processes, discerning judgment, personal well-being, the fostering of strong community life, and the concept of leadership as a form of service. Staff members gained a comprehensive understanding of the structural framework and operational dynamics of Jesuit institutions, both within India and on a global scale.

A key highlight of the seminar was the introduction of the Universal Apostolic Preferences (2019–2029). These preferences serve as a guiding compass, inviting Jesuits and their collaborators to actively engage in helping individuals discover God in their lives, stand in solidarity with the poor, accompany young people on their journeys of growth and discovery, and dedicate themselves to the critical task of caring for our shared environment. Teachers were particularly engaged in reflecting on the various ways in which schools can play a pivotal role in promoting core values, cultivating compassion, raising ecological awareness, and fostering responsible decision-making skills among their students.

In conclusion, the JESCOL Seminar proved to be an invaluable experience, providing the staff of St. Paul’s Institutions with a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Jesuit spirituality and mission. The seminar served as a powerful catalyst, inspiring all those in attendance to rededicate themselves to the collaborative work of shaping young minds with a profound sense of faith, justice, compassion, and civic responsibility.