Udupi: Construction Worker Trapped Following Well Collapse Near Kodavoor

Udupi: A construction worker is currently trapped under a significant amount of collapsed soil following an incident at a construction site near Kodavoor on Friday evening. The incident occurred during the excavation of a new well, prompting an immediate response from local authorities and emergency services.

According to initial reports, a team of four to five workers was engaged in the digging operation when a sudden and substantial collapse of the surrounding soil occurred. While the majority of the workers were able to escape the immediate vicinity without sustaining injuries, one individual remains trapped beneath the debris. The exact depth and extent of the collapse are still being assessed by rescue personnel.

The Malpe Police Department and the Fire and Emergency Services were promptly dispatched to the scene following notification of the incident. A comprehensive rescue operation is currently underway, with emergency responders working diligently to safely extricate the trapped worker. The operation is being conducted with utmost caution, given the unstable nature of the surrounding soil and the potential for further collapse.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of rescue personnel and to prevent any further incidents. Specialized equipment is being utilized to carefully remove the collapsed soil and provide support to the well structure, minimizing the risk of additional shifting or cave-ins. Medical personnel are also on standby at the site to provide immediate medical attention to the worker once he is freed.

The identity of the trapped worker has not yet been officially released. The cause of the soil collapse is currently under investigation.