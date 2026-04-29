Jharkhand woman’s death in B’luru: Probe points to depression, no foul play yet

Bengaluru: The suspicious death of a 34-year-old software engineer from Jharkhand, Pooja Datta, whose semi-decomposed body was found in her rented house in Adugodi here, has triggered a major police investigation, with preliminary findings suggesting that she was suffering from severe depression and had cut off contact with her family, police said on Wednesday.

The probe has revealed that Pooja Datta, who worked at a private firm, had resigned from her job a year ago. Since then, she had switched off her mobile phone.

She later changed her SIM card and began using a new number. Police said that for the past year, she had not been in touch with her family or friends. The validity of her new SIM card also expired three months ago.

Neighbours stated that they had not seen her for the past three months. During an inspection of her residence, police found notes and writings on the walls, which led investigators to believe that she was under severe depression.

At the same time, police are also probing the possible involvement of a young man who frequently visited her house.

She had pasted sticky notes all over the walls of her house. On the slips, she had written words such as “solo”, “love”, “trust”, “satisfaction”, “peace” and “ego”, among other terms.

However, investigating officers said they have not found any evidence so far to suggest that she was murdered. Police are also examining the possibility of a failed relationship or family issues as reasons for her death.

They are gathering technical evidence and analysing her call records from the past year.

Meanwhile, family members of Pooja Datta have reached Bengaluru and confirmed that she was not in touch with them after she lost her job.

They also stated that Pooja had lost her husband during the Covid pandemic and since then had not been normal. They told police that they would not take her body to her native place as her mother is unwell and would instead perform the last rites in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that the incident came to light on Monday night.

On Tuesday, fresh revelations from the house owner surfaced, adding a new dimension to the case and hinting at the possible involvement of a young man who frequented her residence.

Police have examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the unidentified man who used to visit Pooja. Investigators are also analysing her mobile phone records and questioning friends and acquaintances as part of the probe.

In a significant development, the house owner, Janakamma, on Tuesday said that a young man frequently visited Pooja and that the two often had arguments.

“She had been staying here for three years. She was unmarried and mostly spoke in Hindi. A young man used to visit her regularly, and they would often argue, though I do not know the reason,” she said.

The house owner added that the last time she saw Pooja was a few days before the incident, when she had come downstairs to buy groceries. On the evening of April 27, neighbours noticed a strong stench coming from the house, following which the matter was reported.

Janakamma also claimed that when the door was opened, Pooja was found lying in a pool of blood, with clothes scattered around the house and the ceiling fan still running, adding to the suspicion surrounding the death.

Officials said that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received, which is expected to provide crucial clues in the case.

Pooja Datta, a native of Hirapur near Dhanbad in Jharkhand, had been living alone in a rented house in Munikrishnappa Layout under the Adugodi police station limits for the past three years.

The incident came to light after a strong foul smell began emanating from her house, prompting neighbours to alert the house owner and police.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene and broke open the door, they found Pooja’s body in a semi-decomposed state. The condition of the body indicated that she had been dead for at least two to three days. The body was later shifted for post-mortem examination.

The circumstances surrounding the death have raised serious suspicion, with investigators yet to determine whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and launched a detailed probe.



