College Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash Near Trasi, Claiming Three Lives

Kundapur: A devastating accident occurred near Maravanthe Beach in Trasi on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and injuries to several others. A college tour bus, carrying final-year B.Com students from Rambapuri College, Kuvempu University, Shankaraghatta in Shivamogga district, collided with a parked tanker and lorry, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The incident transpired at approximately 1:30 pm when the bus, en route from Byndoor towards Kundapur, reportedly driven recklessly and negligently by driver Manjunath, initially struck a petroleum tanker parked on the roadside shoulder. The impact caused the bus to lose control, subsequently crashing into the rear of a lorry positioned further ahead.

The force of the collision caused extensive damage, particularly to the front of the bus, which was significantly mangled. Both the tanker and lorry also sustained considerable damage. Emergency responders worked diligently to extricate passengers trapped within the wreckage. The injured were promptly transported by ambulance to various medical facilities, including Kundapur Adarsha Hospital, Kundapur Government Hospital, Manipal Hospital, and Chinmayi Hospital, for urgent care.

Tragically, three passengers—Raghu alias Umesh, Ranganath, and Hemanth—succumbed to their critical injuries despite receiving medical treatment.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Manjunath, at the Gangolli Police Station.

Preliminary reports indicate the bus was carrying students, faculty, support staff, an additional driver, and a cleaner. It was returning from an educational tour that began on April 26, which included visits to Dandeli and Honnavar, and the accident occurred as the group traversed the Trasi-Maravanthe Beach stretch.

Senior police officials, including Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, Kundapur DySP H.D. Kulkarni, Byndoor Circle Inspector Shivakumar B., and Gangolli Police Station PSI Pavan Nayak, along with investigating officer Sudarshan B.N., visited the accident site to conduct a thorough inspection and gather evidence. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the precise cause of the accident and assess responsibility.