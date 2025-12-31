J&K: MMU objects to promotion of publicity related to singing competition themed Vande Mataram

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest conglomerate of Islamic organisations in J&K, on Wednesday raised objection to the circulation and promotion of publicity material related to a singing competition themed on “Vande Mataram” by certain government departments and its reproduction in local newspapers.

The conglomerate said that the MMU wishes to clarify that expressions and anthems carrying devotional and theological meanings rooted in non-Islamic belief systems raise serious ‘Shari’ concerns for people who adhere to the Islamic monotheistic faith.

“Islam strictly regulates religious expressions and does not permit participation in acts that symbolically or verbally sanctify or deify any created entity,” the MMU said.

It further emphasised that in view of this well-established religious position, in Islam, MMU advises all those whose religious conscience is guided by Islamic teachings to respectfully refrain from participating in such programmes.

The MMU also expresses concern over local newspapers reproducing and promoting such publicity material without due sensitivity to the religious identity and faith boundaries of Jammu & Kashmir, a region historically known for respect for religious conscience and sensitivities.

The MMU reiterated that respect for religious belief and conscience is essential for social harmony and coexistence and appeals to all concerned institutions to exercise greater cultural and religious sensitivity in public communication and outreach.

It may be noted that the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) comprises, among others, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mufti Azam Nasir-ul-Islam, Maulana Muhammad Rahmatullah Qasmi, Aga Syed Hasan Al-Mousavi Al-Safvi, Dr Adil Latif Al-Kandi, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Aga Syed Muhammad Hadi, and Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Religious organisations in the MMU include Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Muslim personal law board, Darul Uloom Rahimiyah, Anjuman Shariee Shian, Jamiate Ahle Hadith, Karwan-e-Islami,Moulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamia Sabeel-ul-Huda Bemina Srinagar, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulama-e-Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima wal Ulama, Anjuman Aima wa Mashayekh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rashidiya, Ahlul Bait Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Idara Gousia Saraibala, Kahkah-i- Hyderia Aishmuqam,Pirwan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khiram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tauheed Ahle Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, Muhammadi Yateem Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karwan Khatm-e-Nabuwwat, Darul Uloom Syed-ul-Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulama wa Aima Masajid, Madrasa Zia-ul-uloom poonch, Falah-e-Darain Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ashraf-ul-Uloom Hyderpora, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Batamaloo, Darul Uloom Furqaniya Nowshera, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Khanyar, Jamiat-ul-Ulama, Siraj-ul-Uloom, Idara Wahdat-ul-Makatib, Darul Uloom Imdadiya Natipora, Darul Uloom Jamia-tur-Rashad Awantipora, Khanqah Muradiya Jamia Masjid Kreeri, Darul Uloom Saut-ul-Quran Gulshanabad, Awami Rahat Center, Imamia Federation Kashmir, Alnoor Trust Bemina., Shaheen Syndicate social Trust, Jamiat Ulema Wa Aima Masajid Jammu and Kashmir, Daraul Uloom Syed ul Mursaleen Kulgam and other contemporary religious, social, and educational institutions.