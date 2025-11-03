Joining Civil Services Can Empower Society, States Aravind Chokkadi

Udupi: In a recent address, esteemed Kannada writer, thinker, and scholar Aravind Chokkadi articulated the belief that significant societal empowerment can be realized through increased participation of youth from the coastal region in civil services.

Mr. Chokkadi delivered the keynote address at a civil services training workshop organized by the Udupi Diocese. The workshop, aimed at fostering interest and providing guidance to aspiring students, was held at the Kakkunje Anugraha Care Centre on Sunday.

During his address, Mr. Chokkadi observed a disparity in interest towards competitive examinations between residents of the coastal region and their counterparts in North India. He emphasized that the impetus to pursue civil service careers should stem from intrinsic motivation rather than external pressures, asserting that genuine service to society is contingent upon this personal drive. He further noted the potential for civil servants to leverage their positions of authority to effect positive change within their communities. Mr. Chokkadi also highlighted the ancillary benefits of preparing for civil service examinations, including enhanced focus and a reduced susceptibility to distractions.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, presided over the event, underscoring the critical role of diligent effort in achieving success in the civil services. He urged aspirants to persevere in their endeavors until their sincere efforts yield the desired outcome. Bishop Lobo also stressed the importance of parental support in encouraging children to pursue civil service careers. He affirmed the Udupi Diocese’s commitment to expanding its provision of information and training resources related to civil service opportunities in the future.

Civil service aspirants Jasmin Jennifer Lobo from Bantwal and Ashish Kuldeep Alva from Moodubelle contributed to the workshop by sharing their personal training experiences with the attendees.

Prakash Noronha, representing the Parichaya organization of Pamboor, served as the introducer for the event’s guests. Fr. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of the Udupi Diocese, skillfully compered the program and delivered the vote of thanks, marking the conclusion of the informative and motivational workshop.