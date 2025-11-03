Udupi Municipality Announces Strict Measures Against Pet Abandonment and Unauthorized Stray Dog Feeding

Udupi: The Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) has announced a series of stringent measures aimed at curbing the abandonment of pet dogs and regulating the feeding of stray dogs within city limits. The move comes in response to growing public concerns regarding the increasing stray dog population and associated public health and safety issues.

The CMC has issued a directive prohibiting the feeding of stray dogs in unauthorized public spaces, including roadsides, school premises, densely populated areas, bus terminals, and other similar locations. This decision follows numerous complaints from residents regarding the potential for unsanitary conditions and aggressive behavior associated with congregating stray animals.

To manage the stray dog population more effectively, the municipality has designated ten approved feeding zones throughout the city. These zones are: behind Beedinagudde Hindu Crematorium, behind Adi Udupi Market, in front of Indrali Hindu Crematorium, near Parkala Welcome Arch, opposite Nittur Sewage Treatment Plant, below Bharatiya Vikas Trust on Perampalli Main Road, near Raj Fish Mill, near Helipad on Adi Udupi–Malpe Road, at the curve towards Narayana Nagar in Kakkunje, and near Hanuman Garage–Diana Road beside Vijaya Veera Sangha, Bailur.

Citizens who wish to feed stray dogs within these designated zones must adhere to specific conditions and obtain prior permission from the CMC. Individuals seeking to feed stray dogs in locations other than the approved zones are required to submit a formal written request to the municipal office. The CMC will conduct an inspection of the proposed feeding site before granting or denying approval.

The unauthorized feeding of stray dogs is strictly forbidden. Individuals who wish to engage in feeding activities must obtain both permission and an official identity card from the municipal office. Furthermore, those feeding stray dogs are responsible for ensuring the animals receive rabies vaccinations and are sterilized, contributing to the long-term management of the stray population.

In a parallel effort to address the root causes of the stray dog problem, the CMC has also focused on the issue of pet abandonment. The municipality has noted an alarming trend of pet owners abandoning puppies and adult dogs in public areas, exacerbating the existing stray dog population.

To combat this practice, the CMC is mandating that all pet owners vaccinate and sterilize their pets. Pet owners are also required to ensure their dogs wear identification collars, facilitating the tracing of abandoned animals back to their owners.

The Udupi City Municipal Commissioner’s Office has issued a stern warning, stating that legal action will be taken against any individuals found abandoning pet dogs or puppies in public places. This decisive action underscores the municipality’s commitment to addressing the issue of pet abandonment and ensuring responsible pet ownership within the city.

The CMC believes that these comprehensive measures, encompassing both the regulation of stray dog feeding and the prevention of pet abandonment, will contribute to a cleaner, safer, and more humane environment for all residents of Udupi. The municipality urges citizens to cooperate with these new regulations and to report any instances of pet abandonment or unauthorized stray dog feeding to the appropriate authorities.