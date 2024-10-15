Jordanian king stresses support for Lebanon amid heavy Israeli strikes

Amman: Jordanian King Abdullah II has emphasised that Jordan supports Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

During a meeting with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Amman, the king highlighted Jordan’s readiness to assist the Lebanese people and alleviate the impact of the ongoing war, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court on Monday.

The king said that Jordan is coordinating with Arab and key international actors to halt the Israeli war on Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

He warned that the continuation and escalation of the conflict could trigger a regional war with grave consequences.

For his part, Mikati thanked the king for Jordan’s consistent support for Lebanon, particularly its efforts to halt the Israeli war.

The Lebanese Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for the relief Jordan provides to assist those displaced by the conflict.

Since October of last year, Hezbollah and the Israeli army began exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah said that its attacks on Israeli targets were intended to demonstrate support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah, Israel launched an intensive attack on Lebanon on September 23.