Justice N. Santosh Hegde to be Honored with Padmavibhushan George Fernandes Memorial National Award – 2025

Mumbai/Udupi: The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, a prominent non-governmental organization dedicated to environmental conservation and sustainable development, has announced that former Lokayukta of Karnataka and retired Supreme Court judge, Justice N. Santosh Hegde, will be conferred with the prestigious “Padmavibhushan George Fernandes Memorial National Award – 2025.” The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 8th at 10:00 AM at the Ocean Pearl Auditorium in Times Square Building, Kalsanka, Udupi.

The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, under the guidance of its founder, Tonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, has been instrumental in promoting environmentally friendly industrialization and fostering job creation through small, medium, and large-scale industries in the Dakshina Kannada region for the past 25 years. The organization has garnered both national and international acclaim for its unwavering commitment to environmental advocacy and developmental initiatives throughout the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

The award ceremony will be graced by the presence of Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil, who will serve as the chief guest. Nityanand D. Kotian, President of the Samiti, will preside over the event. Tonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty will deliver the keynote address, outlining Samiti’s vision for sustainable development and its ongoing efforts to balance environmental conservation with economic progress.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend the function, including Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojari, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLC Ivan D’Souza, multilingual film actor Suman Talwar Poojary, Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, former Karnataka MLC and Samiti’s Advisor Captain Ganesh Karnik, and MLC S L Bhoje Gowda.

The Samiti’s leadership, including Hon. President Dr. B. M. Hegde, Hon. Gen. Secretary Mundkur Surendra Salian, Hon. Treasurer Sadanand N. Acharya, District Chairman Harieshkumar M. Shetty, Dist. Vice Chairman Ramchandra Baikampady, State Co. Ordinator K. P. Jagadeesh Adhikari, district secretaries G.T. Acharya and Surendra Mendon, and District Treasurer Prabhakar Bangera Karkala have extended an invitation to members, well-wishers, and the general public to attend and support the event.

The Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti maintains close ties with various Tulu-Kannada and community-based organizations in Mumbai, further amplifying its reach and impact. With a continued focus on environmental conservation and industrial growth, the Samiti remains dedicated to bringing employment and economic development to local communities while ensuring ecological balance in the undivided Dakshina Kannada region. Former presidents Adv. Prakash L. Shetty, Vishwanath Mada, Adv. Subhash Shetty, Harieshkumar Shetty, Dharmapala U. Devadiga, and L V Amin have played major roles in the organisation’s growth. Presently, President Nityananda D. Kotian and his team are leading from the front.



