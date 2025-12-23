Kadaba Police Solve Ambulance Theft Case, Apprehend Accused, and Recover Vehicle

Kadaba: The Kadaba police have successfully resolved an ambulance theft case that was registered at the Uppinangady Police Station. The swift investigation led to the arrest of the accused, Shodan, a 22-year-old resident of Karkala in the Udupi district, and the recovery of the stolen ambulance.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Suresh, a 46-year-old resident of Shiradi, Kadaba, who serves as the driver of the ambulance bearing registration number KA-19-C-7557. According to the complaint, Suresh routinely parked the ambulance near the Gundya checkpost each night, ensuring it was locked before returning to his residence. On the night of December 19, 2025, adhering to his usual practice, Suresh parked the ambulance at the designated location. However, to facilitate a prompt response by an alternate driver in the event of accident-related emergency calls, he made the decision to leave the ambulance key inside the vehicle.

On the morning of December 20, 2025, Suresh returned to the parking spot and found the ambulance missing. He immediately reported the incident to the Uppinangady Police Station. The police registered a case under Crime No. 117/2025, Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. They began their investigation at once to recover the vehicle and catch the perpetrator.

The investigation, conducted with the collaboration of the Hassan district police, culminated in the apprehension of the accused, Shodan, in Hassan. Following his arrest, Shodan was interrogated, and based on the evidence gathered, the police were able to recover the stolen ambulance. The accused was subsequently produced before the competent court to face charges related to the theft.

The successful resolution of this case underscores the commitment of the Kadaba police to ensuring the safety and security of the community. Their efficient investigation and collaboration with neighboring police districts were instrumental in quickly recovering the stolen ambulance and bringing the accused to justice.