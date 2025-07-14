Kalakshetra Kundapura Trust Announces “Lagori” Rural Sports Meet to Celebrate Kundapura Language

Kundapur: The Kalakshetra Kundapura Trust is set to host its second annual “Lagori” rural sports meet on July 20, at the Board High School grounds in Kundapura. This event, organized in honor of the Kundapura Kannada language, will feature a variety of traditional rural games and local cuisine.

Kishore Kumar Kundapura, president of the Kalakshetra Kundapura Trust, announced the details of the event at a press conference held on Monday. He emphasized that the sports meet aims to revive and promote traditional rural games that are gradually disappearing, particularly at a time when sports events are increasingly organized along caste and religious lines. The Trust seeks to celebrate and preserve the cultural heritage associated with the Kundapura Kannada language through this initiative.

The sports meet will include a range of competitions tailored to different age groups. Children under 12 will participate in events such as target hitting, Chakravyuha, Goni Cheela race (sack race), cycle tire race, and Nimm Kaalguna (a local game). For individuals over 17, the competitions will feature Uppumudi (stacking stones), Goni Cheela race, Goota Sutti race (spinning top race), cycle tire race, and Kambala (traditional buffalo race).

An open category for participants under 65 will include Goni Cheela race, Kambala, cycle tire race, Goota Sutti race, Uppumudi, and blindfolded pot-breaking contests. In addition to individual competitions, group games will be organized in the open category. Men will compete in Lagori (a traditional Indian game), Chendan Chendu (a local ball game), and nine-player tug of war, while women will participate in Benchendu (a local game), Donkalu (a stick game), throwball, and tug of war.

The event will also showcase exhibitions of traditional games such as Channemane (a mancala game), Gudna, and Goli (marbles), offering attendees an opportunity to learn about and appreciate these cultural pastimes.

Given the widespread presence of Kundapura Kannada speakers across the five assembly constituencies of Udupi district, the event is being recognized as a district-level sports meet. Participants from any part of the district are encouraged to attend.

For further details and inquiries, interested individuals are advised to contact 9844783053.

Kalakshetra Trust officials Rajesh Kaveri, K.R. Nayak, Sridhar Suvarna, and Ramachandra were also present at the press conference, underscoring the collective effort behind organizing this significant cultural and sporting event.