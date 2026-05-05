Sringeri recount row escalates; Karnataka BJP approaches Guv, asks him to administer oath to MLA

Bengaluru: The Sringeri recount row escalated on Tuesday, with a Karnataka BJP delegation meeting Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and submitting a complaint against Speaker U.T. Khader for delaying the administration of the oath to victorious BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj. The BJP leaders urged the Governor to administer the oath himself.

It may be recalled that the process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri Assembly constituency from the 2023 elections was conducted last week on the orders of the Karnataka High Court. BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj was subsequently declared the winner by the Election Commission, defeating sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, and BJP MLA D.N. Jeevaraj met the Governor at his official residence in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum highlighting the delay in administering the oath.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Ashoka said, “We met the Governor today. As per the Constitution, the Election Commission has issued a certificate declaring the BJP candidate as elected. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been issued a similar certificate. The state gazette notification has also been published regarding Jeevaraj’s election as MLA. A letter in this regard has already been submitted to Speaker U.T. Khader’s office.”

He alleged that the Speaker was deliberately delaying the swearing-in. “Article 188 of the Constitution clearly states that administering the oath is the prerogative of the Governor. It is his discretion to nominate someone for the task. We have requested the Governor to administer the oath to the BJP MLA. A similar incident occurred in West Bengal, where two BJP MLAs were denied the oath during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure and where later the Governor stated that he will administer the oath himself,” Ashoka said.

“We have requested the Governor to act here as well. He has spoken to the Speaker. If the oath is not administered, we will not spare the Speaker’s office. We will launch an agitation against the Speaker for acting against the Constitution,” he added.

Ashoka further said that the Governor had assured them that he would write to the government. “He has said that he will send a letter within an hour. If the government does not act, the Governor may have to administer the oath himself. The Constitution is clear. If the Speaker refuses, what does that say about the dignity of the office?” he questioned.

He said the Speaker must act in accordance with the Constitution and that the BJP had informed the Governor about its plans to launch protests if the Speaker continued to delay the process.

“I tried to contact Speaker Khader, but he was unavailable. He has spoken about the law, yet he himself holds the same election certificate. After receiving the certificate, no legal opinion is required even if the election is challenged in court,” Ashoka said.

He also referred to the High Court’s criticism of the state government earlier in the day over the handling of the case and allegations of tampering.

“Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke about ‘vote dacoity’. If anyone is responsible for such an act, it is the Congress government,” he alleged.

Ashoka further claimed that during the 2023 election results, officials had acted in favour of the ruling party. “The counting in the Sringeri constituency was delayed. Postal ballots, which are usually counted first, were counted last. The result was declared in favour of the Congress candidate. Who pressured the officials then?” he asked.

He demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter. “Only then will the real culprits be exposed. It must be known who contacted the election officer in 2023—whether it was the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

Ashoka recalled that the High Court had ordered a recount and directed that the results be announced. “The court never said the results should be submitted to the Bench. When the results were not announced, we filed a contempt petition. Only then, late at night, the Returning Officer announced the results and issued the certificate,” he said.