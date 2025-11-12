Kalanjali 2025: A Resounding Success for Konkani Culture in Bangalore

Bengaluru: The Konkani Catholic Association of Bangalore (KON-CAB) successfully hosted and organized its annual talent extravaganza, Kalanjali 2025, on November 9th at the Konkan Samudai Bhavan hall in Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru. For over twenty-five years, KON-CAB has provided this vital platform for Konkani associations in Bengaluru to promote their language, traditions, and culture, ensuring the vibrant history of the Konkani people remains alive and thriving.

The program commenced with a solemn prayer to St. Anthony, the revered patron saint of KON-CAB. Secretary Rita Lobo, along with the KON-CAB executive committee, led the invocation, seeking divine blessings for the event’s success. President Arun Fernandes officially inaugurated Kalanjali 2025 by lighting the traditional lamp, accompanied by Secretary Rita Lobo, Vice President Sylvester D’Souza, Treasurer Harold Lewis, and Cultural Secretary Sunny D’Souza.

The event unfolded with a series of captivating competitions, beginning with the Konkani singing segment. Contestants of all ages transported the audience back to a golden age with renditions of both classic and contemporary Konkani melodies. The performances paid homage to legendary figures such as Wilfy Rebimbus, Henry D’Souza, Mic Max, Alfred Rose, Lorna Cordeiro, and Eric Ozario, while also celebrating contemporary artists like Kevin Misquith and Prajoth D’Souza. The Konkani group singing competition proved a particular highlight, showcasing exceptional talent that reached international concert standards, featuring impressive displays of tenor, baritone, and soprano vocal ranges.

The singing competition was followed by the fancy dress competition, where participants of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens, presented imaginative and innovative costumes and props that left the audience in awe. The short Konkani comedy skit competition provided further entertainment, with performers delivering witty and humorous performances that resonated with the packed auditorium.

The highly anticipated inter-association dance competitions, a cornerstone of Kalanjali, captivated the audience with performances across various age categories. Dancers from different associations ignited the stage with their energy and skill, ranging from spirited teens to graceful mature dancers. The performances underscored the continuous growth and evolution of Kalanjali, showcasing a remarkable level of talent and dedication.

This year’s Kalanjali witnessed a record number of participants, with the program running for an impressive eleven hours. The youngest participant was a mere eight months old, while the eldest was 88 years old, highlighting the event’s inclusivity and appeal across generations. The competitions were closely contested, making the judges’ task of selecting winners particularly challenging. The panel of judges, comprising experts in their respective fields, included Luvena Rangel, Prajwal Mathias, and Arun Patrick D’Silva for singing; Sr. Lucy Mascarenhas, Edward Victor D’Souza, and Zaveena Lobo for fancy dress and comedy skit; and Snavaja, Rishika, and Bharathi for inter-association dance.

Prior to the stage program, a solemn ceremony honored the memory of the late Shri Eric Ozario. A commentary on his life and achievements, accompanied by a slideshow of his life, was presented, followed by a medley of his compositions performed by the Vocal Horizon group. Tributes were paid by Chief Guest Mr. Leo Quadros, FKCA Chairman Mr. Anthony Gonsalves, President Arun Fernandes, and other dignitaries, who offered floral tributes to his portrait.

Mr. Leo Quadros, Chairman of Canterbury Group, served as the chief guest, and Mr. Anthony Gonsalves, Chairman of FKCA, was the guest of honor. President Arun Fernandes recognized the contributions of the chief guest, the guest of honor, and the presidents of other Konkani Catholic associations of Bengaluru. Mr. Quadros praised KON-CAB’s efforts in organizing the event and encouraged parents to support their children’s talents. Mr. Gonsalves congratulated KON-CAB on their grand event and pledged FKCA’s continued support.

The chief guest, the guest of honor, and the association presidents distributed prizes to the winners of the cultural competitions. Approximately 14 associations from Bengaluru participated in Kalanjali 2025. KCA Mathikere secured the Rolling Trophy and Winners Trophy, succeeding last year’s titleholders, KON-CAB, who were runners-up.

The program was skillfully compered by Jhonas D’Souza and Reema, with support from Sylvia, Kevin, Priyanka, and other KON-CAB committee members. Secretary Rita Lobo delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the support and cooperation received.

Winners of Kalanjali 2025:

Konkani Singing Solo (below 10 years): Riona Noronha from SVP Konkani Kutam

Konkani Singing Solo (10-15 years): Niharika from Sezari Bommanahalli

Konkani Singing Solo (15-20 years): Ronson Serrao from KCA Mathikere

Konkani Singing Solo (20 years and above): Joette D’Souza from KON-CAB

Konkani Duet Singing: Marlin & Glanis from BKCS Koramagala

Konkani Singing Group (below 15 years): Konkan Melodies from KCA Mathikere

Konkani Singing Group (above 15 years): Laran Tharan from KCA Mathikere

Fancy Dress Solo (below 5 years): Aurora Fernandes from BKCS Koramangala

Fancy Dress Solo (5-10 years): Naomi D’Souza from KON-CAB

Fancy Dress Solo (10–15 years): Niharika from Sezari Bommanahalli

Fancy Dress Solo (15-20 years): Shaun Sequeira from KCA Mathikere

Fancy Dress (20 years and above): Sunil Tauro from KCA Mathikere

Inter-Association Comedy Skit: Garadi Shivanna MBBS & Group KON-CAB

Inter-Association Dance (above 35 years): Retro Patakis from KCA- Bangalore

Inter-Association Dance (below 15 years): Wonderkids from KON-CAB

Inter-Association Dance (15 years above): Troopers from SVP Konkani Kutam

Dr. Ronald Colaco and Family were the Patron Sponsors, with Austin Roach and Family as the Main Sponsors. Silvian Noronha and family, and Vinok Sequeira family, were the Co-Sponsors, and Melvin Goveas and family, and Brilliant Printers were the Event Sponsors. KON-CAB expressed its sincere gratitude to all sponsors and donors for their generous support.