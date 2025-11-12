Ms. Nirmala Kumari Awarded Doctor of Philosophy Degree by Srinivas University

Mangaluru: Ms. Nirmala Kumari, a Research Scholar at Srinivas University, City Campus, Mangaluru, has been awarded the Doctor of Philosophy degree by Srinivas University for her doctoral thesis entitled “Evaluation of Customer Satisfaction with Reference to Pharmacy Services in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Karnataka.” The conferral marks the culmination of years of dedicated research and scholarly pursuit in the field of healthcare administration.

Dr. Nirmala Kumari’s research was conducted under the esteemed guidance of Dr. (Lt Cdr) P. K. Suresh Kumar, Research Professor at the Institute of Management and Commerce, Srinivas University, Mangaluru. Dr. Suresh Kumar’s expertise and mentorship were instrumental in shaping the direction and rigor of the doctoral research.

Dr. Nirmala Kumari brings a wealth of experience to her academic endeavors. She currently serves as Professor and Head of the Department of Hospital Administration at Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, Kankanady, Mangaluru. In this capacity, she is responsible for shaping the curriculum, mentoring students, and contributing to the advancement of hospital administration practices within the region.

Dr. Nirmala Kumari is the daughter of Stanly Prem Kumar and Krupa Shantha Mark, residents of Mangalore. She is also the mother of Dr. Aldina Anjali, also from Mangalore. Her achievement is a source of immense pride for her family and the wider community. The successful completion of her doctoral studies underscores Dr. Nirmala Kumari’s commitment to academic excellence and her dedication to contributing meaningfully to the field of healthcare.