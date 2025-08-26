Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Launches ‘Elevate Brand Mangaluru’ Initiative

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) today announced the launch of its flagship initiative for the year, “Elevate Brand Mangaluru,” a multi-phase project designed to promote Mangaluru’s potential to a global audience. The initiative aims to highlight the city’s strategic location, thriving industries, diverse culture, and renowned hospitality, positioning Mangaluru as a prominent destination on the world stage.

The launch event commenced with a welcome address by Sri Anand G Pai, President of KCCI, who emphasized the organization’s commitment to realizing this vision.

A Vision for Global Recognition

“Elevate Brand Mangaluru” seeks to present an authentic and positive image of the city, showcasing its strengths across various sectors, including industry, commerce, culture, trade, recreation, sports, cuisine, and tourism. KCCI envisions a collaborative effort involving creators, industry leaders, government bodies, and citizens to forge a compelling brand identity for Mangaluru. This unified approach will also consolidate existing branding initiatives such as Bolpu, the Silicon Beach Program, Visit Mangalore, and various government projects, ensuring continuity and enhanced visibility.

Ms. M. Athmika Amin, Director and Chairperson for Elevate Brand Mangaluru, KCCI, digitally launched Phase 1 of the initiative.

Phase 1: Building the Foundation

Phase 1 introduces four key projects to establish the groundwork for Mangaluru’s branding journey:

The Kudla Podcast – Mangaluru Unboxed: This podcast series will feature conversations with entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, and community leaders, exploring different facets of the city, from business and technology to food, culture, sports, and heritage. The podcast aims to provide an authentic portrayal of Mangaluru while connecting with a global audience. A teaser for the first episode was released at the launch.

Mangaluru Unfolded: Tourism Brochure: Comprehensive tourism brochures, available in standard and pocket-sized editions, will showcase Mangaluru’s blend of tradition and modernity. These brochures will highlight landmarks, cultural experiences, culinary offerings, and other attractions, serving as practical guides for tourists and promoting the city as a must-visit destination. The brochure is available in video and downloadable formats on the KCCI website.

Souvenir Collection: A curated line of souvenirs inspired by Mangaluru’s culture, history, and natural beauty will be made available at key locations such as airports, railway stations, hotels, and retail outlets. These locally crafted products will strengthen the city’s identity and provide opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs. A downloadable catalog is accessible on the KCCI website.

Hospitality Enhancement in Homestays: Recognizing the demand for authentic travel experiences, KCCI will support and enhance the city’s homestay sector. The focus will be on improving guest services, maintaining quality, and equipping hosts with the necessary knowledge to meet international hospitality standards.

A Grand Launch Event

The launch event featured prominent dignitaries, including the Speaker of the State, Sri U.T. Khader, and Member of Parliament, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who shared their perspectives on positioning Mangaluru for global recognition. A dialogue session with the Member of Parliament further underscored policy support for the initiative.

A panel discussion on the resilience of the Mangaluru ecosystem included leaders from tourism, Sri Prashanth Aroor; education & healthcare, Sri Vishal Hegde; IT & startups, Sri Rohith Bhat; investments, Sri Sandeep Shenoy; and the film industry, Sri Vijay Kumar Kodialbail. The discussion, moderated by Sri Johnson Tellis, focused on how each sector could contribute to strengthening Mangaluru’s brand identity.

Attendees were invited to view sample souvenirs and write postcards to friends and family, which KCCI will mail to extend invitations to visit Mangaluru. A customized Photobooth allowed delegates to obtain an article of the launch along with a QR code to the website, which serves as a platform for all initiatives related to “Elevate Brand Mangaluru.”

Future phases of “Elevate Brand Mangaluru” will introduce new projects and enhancements across tourism, industry, culture, and community engagement.

Sri Darshan H V, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of DK, conveyed his support via video for the launch of “Elevate Brand Mangaluru,” assuring KCCI of his full support.

The event concluded with closing remarks from KCCI Vice President, Sri P.B. Mudassar, who urged all stakeholders to collaborate in elevating Mangaluru to global recognition.