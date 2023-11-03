St Aloysius Gonzaga School celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava on 1 November 2023 in the Gonzaga Hall. Ms Tanvi Rao. a renowned Kannada film, television, dance, and theatre artist, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. She emphasized the importance of Kannada language and culture in our lives and encouraged everyone to proudly identify as Kannadigas, no matter where they are in the world.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, emphasized that those who are born as Kannadigas should take pride in our Kannada Nadu Nudi (Kannada land and language). The event was inaugurated uniquely by the dignitaries. Several dances, songs, and short dramas were presented to showcase the culture and heritage of the Kannada land. Italian teacher Prof Marcella Valvo and her students and the Vice Principals, Ms Laurel D’Souza and Ms Aparna Suresh, were present.

The program was organized by the Kannada language teachers. This celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava truly demonstrated the rich culture of Karnataka and the message of preserving and cherishing the Kannada language.