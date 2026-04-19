Kannadiga Social Worker Sridhar Suvarna Honored with Maharashtra Ratna Award

Mumbai: Sridhar S. Suvarna, a Mumbai-based Kannadiga social worker and journalist from Andheri East, has received the prestigious Maharashtra Ratna Award. This eminent recognition, presented by the Maharashtra Foundation, honors Suvarna’s exceptional service to society.

The ceremony was held on April 18, 2026, at the Radisson Hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. Distinguished attendees included Mehul Kumar, acclaimed Bollywood producer-director, as the chief guest. Guests of honour comprised Prem Shukla, BJP National spokesperson; Shri Rathod, former Inspector General of Maharashtra; ACP Sanjay Patil; and celebrated music director Dilip Sen.

Sridhar Suvarna, an education coach and social activist who has received numerous awards in recent years, expressed his gratitude upon receiving the Maharashtra Ratna. In a heartfelt statement, he dedicated the award to his late mother, Revathi, who recently passed away. Suvarna also extended his sincere appreciation to the Maharashtra Foundation for selecting him for this auspicious honour.

Following the announcement, numerous members of the Kannadiga community conveyed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Suvarna for his remarkable achievement. The Maharashtra Ratna Award stands as a testament to Sridhar Suvarna’s unwavering commitment to social welfare and his impactful contributions to the community.