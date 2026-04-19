Mangaluru Police Apprehend Two Suspected Drug Peddlers, Seize Substantial MDMA Cache

Mangaluru: In a significant operation targeting narcotics distribution, the Mangaluru police arrested two individuals suspected of trafficking a substantial quantity of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy. The arrests occurred on April 19 in the Jeppinamogaru locality, under the jurisdiction of the Kankanady Town Police Station.

Acting on reliable intelligence, law enforcement personnel intercepted a Bajaj Freedom motorcycle bearing registration number KA 70 K 3333. Police took the occupants, identified as Parvez (also known as Dawood Parvez, age 40) and Nazrath Ali (age 37), into custody. A subsequent search of the suspects led to the discovery and seizure of 465.8 grams of MDMA. The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of approximately 4.65 million Indian Rupees.

Initial police inquiries indicate that Parvez allegedly orchestrated a scheme to distribute narcotics to young adults and college students within Mangaluru. The suspect is believed to have sourced the MDMA from outside the district for local distribution.

Police records suggest that Parvez has an extensive criminal history, with multiple cases registered against him across several jurisdictions. These include the Pandeshwar, Vamanjoor, and Bunder police stations in Mangaluru, as well as the Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru and the Udupi CEN Police Station. Nazrath Ali is alleged to have played an instrumental role in supporting Parvez’s drug peddling activities.

The two accused individuals are currently being presented before the court. Authorities stated that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to dismantle the network associated with the illicit drug trade.