Kannadigas return from Dubai amid Israel-Iran conflict; Help Desk set up at Bengaluru Airport amid flight disruptions

Bengaluru: Indians, including several Kannadigas, who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following flight cancellations triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, have begun returning home, bringing relief to families in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Tuesday has set up a dedicated Help Desk at the kerbside of Terminal 2 to assist passengers amid ongoing disruptions to flight operations.

A flight that departed from Dubai on Monday night landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Among those who arrived were Karnataka Legislative Council member S.L. Bhojegowda and badminton star P.V. Sindhu.

Speaking to the media after his arrival, Bhojegowda said he had travelled to South Africa and was returning to Bengaluru via Dubai when the situation escalated.

“Only after reaching Dubai did I learn about the problem. Initially, there was a delay in departure. Later, we were informed that the flight had been cancelled. There was such a heavy rush at Dubai airport that there was hardly any space,” he said.

He said Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy contacted him over the phone and arranged hotel accommodation. “There was bombing near the hotel as well. Later, we were shifted to a safer location. Even then, there was constant concern about safety,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also called to enquire about the situation. Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and H.K. Patil contacted to gather information, he said. Bhojegowda recalled tense moments, stating that he heard the sound of explosions while speaking to Krishna Byre Gowda over the phone. “Three missiles fell at that time. A bomb fell near Burj Khalifa, but it did not have much impact,” he said.

He added that even on the morning of departure, bombs were falling. “I saw three bombs fall. Because of that, our route was changed and we were sent back. A war-like atmosphere prevailed there. I had never imagined I would return so soon,” he said.

One Gautham, who returned to Bengaluru from Dubai, described the fear he experienced during the attacks. He said they were extremely scared as strikes were taking place, though he did not directly witness bomb explosions. He expressed disappointment that there was no contact or assistance from the Indian Embassy at the time.

“Several of my friends are still stranded in Dubai. Flights are fully booked and they have been there for five to six days,” he said. He, however, praised the UAE authorities for maintaining strong security arrangements and handling the situation effectively.

Amid the crisis, the Kannadigas Helpline team led by non-resident Kannadiga patron Ronald Colaco extended support to stranded individuals. The team collected details of those affected and appealed to the government for urgent assistance. It also expressed readiness to bear emergency expenses and urged those in need of medical services to contact the helpline. Kannadigas in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ajman were advised to reach out for help.

Ronald Colaco said the UAE remains a safe country and the situation is expected to return to normal soon. He urged people to follow the guidance of the UAE government and cooperate with authorities. He also called on the Karnataka government to announce emergency relief assistance for affected travellers.

Authorities in Karnataka and the UAE are said to be in contact as efforts continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded passengers.

Several Kannadigas who had travelled to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for business, personal visits or work were stranded due to the escalating tensions. Many expressed relief after returning safely, while others remain stuck as flights continue to be fully booked.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has set up a dedicated Help Desk at the kerbside of Terminal 2 to assist passengers amid ongoing disruptions to flight operations.

According to the statement from airport authorities, the ‘Help Desk’ is managing passenger queries and providing on-ground support until airline representatives arrive. It is facilitating assistance such as coordination of ground transport, access to emergency services and handling of general enquiries.

With multiple international airlines operating from the airport, the Help Desk is functioning as a single-window support system. It is guiding passengers to the respective ground handlers responsible for specific airline operations, ensuring smoother coordination during delays and cancellations, the statement said.

In addition to logistical support, the airport has arranged several basic amenities for passengers. These include chairs, drinking water, snacks, medical assistance, sanitary pads and charging stations. A makeshift feeding facility has also been set up at the kerbside to cater to stranded travellers. Wheelchairs are being provided on request, the airport authorities stated.

Airport officials said the measures are aimed at ensuring passenger comfort and safety during the period of disruption.