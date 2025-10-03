‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ star Rishab Shetty recalls his journey from one evening show to 5,000 shows

Bengaluru: Actor and director Rishab Shetty, whose film ‘Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1’ has now emerged a success, has now penned a post of gratitude in which he has reflected on his journey from struggle to fame and thanked everyone who had contributed to his successful career.

He also recalled how he had struggled to secure even one evening show for his movie back in 2016. Taking to his X timeline on Friday, Rishab Shetty stated, “From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ housefull shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible.”

Rishab Shetty also shared a post he put out in 2016 on X, which stated how he managed to get one single show at a theatre in his native Mangaluru city for his movie.

He had stated in the post, “Finally, after much effort, we got the 7 PM show at Mangaluru’s Big Cinemas from tomorrow. Those who wish to watch, please book your tickets for tomorrow. Thank you.”

Star director of “Kabeer Singh” and “Animal” movies, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praising ‘Kantara 1’ , stated, “KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true Masterpiece. Indian cinema has never seen anything like this before. It’s a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable.”

“Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly,” Reddy Vanga stated.

Telugu superstar Junior NTR stated, “Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success. Rishab Shetty sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mind blowing actor and a brilliant director. My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with Hombale films, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir’s vision.”

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is the much-awaited prequel to the blockbuster ‘Kantara’. The film explores the origins of the legend, blending folklore, divinity, and raw human emotions with Rishab Shetty once again at the helm as both lead actor and director. Following its release, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ has received widespread acclaim for its powerful storytelling, visually striking cinematography, and rooted cultural themes. Critics have described it as a “cinematic thunderstorm” that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. Earlier, ‘Kantara,’ written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, was a Kannada blockbuster released in 2022. Acclaimed for its authenticity and emotional depth, ‘Kantara’ went on to become one of the most celebrated Indian films of recent years, gaining pan-India popularity and elevating Rishab Shetty to national fame.