MRPL Wins Prestigious Mahatma Award for HR Excellence

New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been honored with the Mahatma Award for HR Excellence at a ceremony held at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The award recognizes MRPL’s outstanding efforts in enhancing HR practices, employee welfare, and social initiatives in its operational areas.

The Mahatma Award, instituted in memory of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledges organizations and individuals making significant contributions to social impact, sustainability, and humanitarian work. The award was presented by Shri A. Annamalai, Director of the National Gandhi Museum, and Shri Amit Sachdeva, Founder of the Mahatma Award.

MRPL’s representatives, including Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (HR), Shri Sandesh J Cutinho Prabhu, Chief General Manager (Operations), and Mr. Kasiviswanadham Malla, Manager (HR), accepted the award on behalf of the organization.