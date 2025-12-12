Karaval Konkans Australia Celebrates Second Annual ‘Mai so Kuswar’ with Heart-warming Fervor

Melbourne, Australia: Karaval Konkans Australia (KKA) successfully hosted its second annual ‘Mai so Kuswar’ celebration on November 30, 2025, in Melbourne, reaffirming the enduring cultural ties of the Karaval community residing in Australia. The event, a vibrant showcase of tradition, brought together over 100 attendees to partake in the cherished custom of Kuswar preparation, a culinary cornerstone of the Advent season for the Karaval region.

The ‘Mai so Kuswar’ tradition, deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of the Karaval community, involves the collaborative creation of Kuswar, a collection of traditional sweets and snacks, within families and neighborhoods. These shared experiences foster enduring memories and strengthen intergenerational bonds. Recognizing the importance of transmitting this heritage to future generations, KKA organized this year’s gathering with a renewed focus on education, sharing, and cultural enjoyment.

The event commenced with an invocation led by Mr. Maxim Monis, setting a tone of reverence and unity. Mrs. Jane D’Souza, President of KKA, delivered a welcoming address, underscoring the significance of the ‘Mai so Kuswar’ tradition in preserving cultural identity. Mr. Wilson Kalakar, Founder Chairperson, further emphasized the event’s importance in fostering community spirit. The celebration was graced by the presence of Mrs. Dorothy Pinto, an accomplished musician, educator, and respected community leader from Abu Dhabi, who served as the Chief Guest.

The day’s proceedings were expertly guided by KKA’s Caroline D’Souza, who donned the Chef’s apron as a symbol of her role. Mrs. Pinto, accompanied by her daughter Amanda and Caroline, collaboratively prepared the first dough, a symbolic mixture of flour and coconut milk, officially inaugurating the Kuswar workshop.

Special recognition was extended to Mr. Prakash and Vinne Rebello, who journeyed from Canberra to participate in the festivities. Despite the characteristically Melbourne weather of cold and rain, one participant remarked that it evoked nostalgic memories of Christmas weather back home, adding a touch of authenticity to the event. Attendees were treated to a simple yet nourishing breakfast and lunch, thoughtfully prepared by members of the community.

The resounding success of the workshop was evident in the impressive attendance, with many participants remaining throughout the day despite demanding schedules. The event also served as a prelude to “Ek Nathlaanchi Saanz,” scheduled for December 13, 2025, where the Kuswar prepared during the workshop will be distributed to attending families as a gesture of love, camaraderie, and shared heritage.

Children and parents alike expressed profound joy in participating in the unique cultural experience. The children enthusiastically engaged in every stage of the sweet-making process, while parents conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the KKA Committee for their dedication to ensuring that their children learn the value of the Konkani language, heritage, culture, and traditions, even while growing up in a multicultural Australian environment.

The event’s realization was made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors, well-wishers, and the countless individuals who worked diligently behind the scenes. The KKA committee extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who attended, contributed to, or supported the event in any capacity.

Karaval Konkans Australia remains steadfast in its mission to preserve and promote the Konkani language, heritage, and traditions within the Australian diaspora. With no membership fees, KKA thrives on a shared passion for maintaining connections to cultural roots that enrich the community and strengthen bonds across generations.