‘Kargil War fallen heros are guiding light of our forces’: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation in the line of duty during the 1999 Kargil War.

Extending his greetings to the Indian Armed Forces, veterans and their families on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, General Chauhan said that the indomitable courage of the fallen heroes will continue to inspire generations to serve as a guiding light of the forces.

In a statement, the Chief of Defence Staff said, “We remember with deep reverence the Bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their indomitable courage will continue to inspire generations and serve as a guiding light for our Armed Forces and the youth of the nation alike. Their supreme sacrifice shall never be forgotten.”

He said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery, tenacity and patriotism of the valiant Indian soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country during the war.

He also said that the occasion will continue to remind the countrymen of the bitter truth of Pakistan’s betrayal, where its Army played a role in extending the conflict beyond the Great Himalayan Range by sending regular troops disguised as ‘Mujahideen’.

“The enemy, having occupied higher mountain peaks, entrenched with fortified positions, clearly had the advantage along with the element of surprise,” he said, recalling the hardships of the Kargil War.

“Our forces fought against impossible odds, climbed near vertical cliffs under heavy enemy fire in extreme weather conditions at dizzying altitudes and yet emerged victorious. The operation is a testimony to exemplary leadership by young officers who courageously led their troops to victory in the face of unprecedented danger,” General Chauhan said.

Praising Operation Sindoor, he said that even though adversaries continue to test India’s resolve, the legacy of Kargil will keep reminding the countrymen that India’s “jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage — proven once again by the success of Op Sindoor, will always triumph over the enemy’s deceit and aggression.”

The CDS stressed that Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just about remembering the past; it is also about drawing inspiration for future generations.

“Let the legacy of our heroes remind every citizen of his duty to serve our motherland with utmost dedication and national pride,” he added.