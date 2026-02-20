Karkala: 22-year-old Youth Dies Suddenly after Collapsing

Karkala: A 22-year-old man, identified as Suhesh, son of Hemalatha of Yerlapady village, Karkala, tragically died on Monday, February 19, after collapsing at his residence.

Suhesh had reportedly suffered from a persistent cough for approximately two weeks and was receiving medical care for the condition. According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in the afternoon when Suhesh, while seated in his house’s dining room, collapsed after crying out.

Family members swiftly responded to the emergency, immediately transporting Suhesh to a private hospital in Karkala. Despite their efforts, attending physicians at the medical facility pronounced him dead upon arrival, stating that he had passed away en route.

Local authorities have been informed of the unexpected death, and the Karkala Town Police Station has registered a case. Law enforcement officials have initiated an investigation to ascertain the precise cause of Suhesh’s death.