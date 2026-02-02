Karkala Husband Arrested as Attempted Murder Case Turns Homicide

Karkala: Authorities in Karkala have updated charges against Sunil Kumar, 44, from attempted murder to murder, following the death of his wife, Geetha. The incident, which occurred on January 27, stemmed from a domestic dispute at the couple’s residence in Gummettu, Nooralbettu village.

According to police reports, the altercation between Sunil Kumar and Geetha escalated, leading to Sunil Kumar allegedly attacking his wife with a weapon. The assault inflicted severe injuries upon Geetha, necessitating her immediate admission to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Initially, the Karkala Rural Police Station registered the case as an attempted murder. Following a preliminary investigation, Sunil Kumar was apprehended and presented before the court, which subsequently remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Despite intensive medical intervention, Geetha succumbed to her injuries and passed away at approximately 5:46 a.m. on February 2. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the conversion of the case to murder in light of Geetha’s passing.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this matter,” stated SP Shankar. The authorities are currently conducting further inquiries to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Sunil Kumar remains in judicial custody as the investigation progresses.