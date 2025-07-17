Karkala: K. M. Vasudeva, Father of MLA V. Sunil Kumar, Passes away at 87

Karkala: K. M. Vasudeva, the father of Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, passed away on Thursday morning at KMC Hospital in Manipal. He was 87 years old.

Mr. Vasudeva had been suffering from age-related ailments and was admitted to KMC Hospital recently for medical treatment. A retired teacher, he was also a long-time member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, where he held several positions.

He is survived by his wife, his son, MLA Sunil Kumar, a daughter, and numerous relatives. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.



