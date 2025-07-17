Mangalore Grapples with Disrupted Life as Heavy Rains Lash Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the Dakshina Kannada district, severely disrupting normal life in various parts of Mangalore city. The relentless downpour, which intensified on Wednesday night, has led to widespread flooding, landslides, and damage to property, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

One of the most significant incidents occurred late Wednesday night when a hill collapsed near Circuit House – Bejai, effectively blocking the road and causing major traffic disruptions. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as a result of the obstruction, and efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

The heavy rains have impacted both urban and rural areas of the Dakshina Kannada district, with reports of damage to houses emerging from several locations. In response to the escalating situation, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. conducted a thorough inspection of the rain-affected areas on Wednesday night. His visits included Bejai Battagudda, Arya Samaj Road, Pumpwell, Malemar, Kavoor Ullas Nagar, Kottara Chowki, and other vulnerable locations, aimed at assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating relief efforts.

Ullal, in particular, has been severely affected by the incessant rains, with approximately 100 houses reported to be flooded. The rising water levels have forced the evacuation of residents to safer locations. Houses near Kallapu have also been inundated, and a landslide near Renjadi’s house prompted the immediate evacuation of the family as a precautionary measure, although no direct damage to the house has been reported.

In the Urumane village of Manjanadi, the compound wall of M.H. Bava’s house collapsed due to the heavy rains, placing the house in imminent danger. Authorities are assessing the situation and providing necessary assistance to the affected family.

The adverse weather conditions have also led to artificial flooding on the Thokkottu National Highway, causing significant traffic disruptions. Efforts are being made to manage the traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to commuters.

Ullal Taluk Tahsildar, along with Revenue Inspector Pramod and Village Accountants, have visited the flood-affected areas to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance to the affected residents. The local administration is working diligently to provide relief and support to those who have been displaced or affected by the heavy rains. Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.