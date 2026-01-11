Karkala MLA Accuses Congress Affiliates of Parashurama Theme Park Theft

Karkala: A political controversy has erupted following the theft of copper sheets from the Parashurama Theme Park, situated atop Umikal Hill in Karkala. Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar has publicly alleged the involvement of individuals affiliated with the Congress party, referring to them as “Congress brothers,” in the aforementioned theft.

In a statement released via social media, MLA Sunil Kumar asserted, “The perpetrators responsible for the theft of the roof from the Parashurama Theme Park are Congress brothers. It is the Congress party that bears responsibility for the dereliction of the theme park.” He further acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement, stating, “Police have apprehended the accused in connection with last week’s theft. I extend my gratitude to the local police and district police officers for their diligence in resolving the case.”

Drawing a historical parallel, Sunil Kumar likened the alleged actions of the Congress affiliates to the destructive acts of historical invaders such as Ghazni, Ghori, Khilji, and the Mughals, who desecrated India’s sacred sites. He characterised the thieves as “descendants” of these invaders. He directly challenged Karkala Congress leaders to respond to the allegations, accusing them of deliberately obstructing the Parashurama Theme Park project, motivated by a desire to erase the legacy of Parashurama from the coastal region, traditionally believed to have been created by the mythological figure.

Sunil Kumar further accused the Congress party of not only offending Hindu sentiments but also impeding tourism development in the region. “This transgression of yours will not be confined to the next election cycle; it will resonate for centuries to come. From this point forward begins the countdown of Congress’s decline,” he declared.

The Karkala police recently announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the theft of copper sheets from the Parashurama Theme Park. The apprehended suspects have been identified as Arif, aged 37, and Abdul Hameed, aged 32, both residents of Mangaluru. Authorities recovered 51 kg of copper sheets, valued at Rs 45,000, along with two ceiling fans, a goods auto-rickshaw, and a motorcycle allegedly used in the commission of the crime. Law enforcement officials have indicated that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend other suspects who remain at large. The investigation remains ongoing.