Karkala: Mother Arrested in Hirgana for Alleged Murder of Daughter

Karkala: A somber incident has unfolded in the Kanangi village of Hirgana, Karkala taluk, as local authorities have apprehended a woman suspected of murdering her daughter. The tragic event stemmed from a dispute concerning the daughter’s desire to leave home due to a romantic relationship.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Shifnaz, daughter of Sheikh Mustafa, a resident of Kanangi. Gulzar Banu, the 45-year-old mother of the victim, is now in police custody and has been remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.

Initial reports indicate that the discord between mother and daughter arose on September 20. Shifnaz had allegedly communicated her intention to her mother to elope with her boyfriend. This revelation reportedly provoked Gulzar Banu, who, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled Shifnaz with a piece of cloth and subsequently inflicted fatal injuries with a knife.

Law enforcement officials were initially misled by Sheikh Mustafa, who reported his daughter’s death as a suicide resulting from a conflict with her mother. However, the post-mortem examination revealed evidence of stabbing, prompting a more thorough investigation.

Upon further questioning by the Karkala City Police, Gulzar Banu confessed to the crime, leading to her immediate arrest. The confession unveiled the grim details of the tragic incident, bringing to light the circumstances surrounding Shifnaz’s untimely demise. The case remains under active investigation as authorities work to ascertain all the facts and circumstances surrounding this devastating event.