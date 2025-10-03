Youth Drowns at Malpe Beach; Another Critical

Udupi: A pall of gloom has descended upon Malpe Beach following a tragic incident that transpired this evening, resulting in the drowning of a young man and leaving another in critical condition. The harrowing event unfolded as a group of youths, engaged in recreational activities in the sea, encountered unforeseen peril.

The missing youth has been identified as Mithun, a 20-year-old hailing from Hassan. Shashank, aged 22, also from Hassan, is currently battling for his life at a private medical facility in Udupi, where he is receiving intensive treatment.

According to reports, the group, comprising seven youths, had traveled from Hassan for a leisure trip and were enjoying themselves in the waters of Malpe Beach. However, their merriment was abruptly cut short when several members were unexpectedly swept away by the strong currents. Quick-thinking lifeguards and local residents responded swiftly, managing to rescue six individuals from the turbulent waters. Shashank, however, was found to be in a grave state.

Tragically, Mithun remains missing, and search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate him. The Malpe police have arrived at the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The authorities are working diligently to ascertain the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate loss of life and critical injury.