Karkala Rape Case Update: Victim’s Blood Report Shows Presence of Drugs, Accused Test Negative

Udupi: In the ongoing investigation into the Karkala woman’s sexual assault case, blood samples of the victim and the accused, Altaf and Saverah Richard, were sent for examination to check for drug consumption. According to Udupi District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun, the victim’s report showed the presence of drugs, while the accused Altaf and Saverah Richard’s reports came back negative.

In a video statement, SP Dr. Arun K revealed that the accused Altaf was taken into custody and interrogated after the victim’s positive test result. During the interrogation, Altaf claimed that the victim had consumed a powder found in his car, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. The substance found in the victim’s blood and the powder shown by Altaf will be compared to determine if they are the same.

A separate case regarding the drug has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine its origin. The victim has yet to record her statement before the magistrate, and she will be produced before the court as soon as she recovers, which will aid in completing the investigation into the assault case.