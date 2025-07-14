Karkala Student Arrested for Communal Incitement via Hostel Wall Messages

Michael Rodrigues, Team Mangalorean.
Karkala: A student has been apprehended by the Karkala Rural Police for allegedly inscribing inflammatory messages intended to incite communal animosity on a hostel wall in Nitte, Karkala Taluk.

The writings were discovered on May 7th within a restroom of the Nitte College Main Ladies Hostel. The hostel manager filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case at the Karkala Rural Police Station under Crime No. 62/2025, Section 353(2) of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Fatima Shabda, a student of Nitte College, was taken into custody following an investigation by the Karkala Rural Police. Shabda has since been presented before the Karkala court. The investigation is ongoing.


