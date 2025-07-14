Investigation Launched After Cow Body Parts Found in Karkala

Karkala: A recent incident near Brahmavar has triggered police investigations following the discovery of cow body parts in Malebettu village, located in Karkala taluk. The remains were found in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Malebettu and Durga village panchayats.

Authorities believe that the body parts may have been carried to the location by the Swarna River. The discovery has led to visits from members of Hindu organizations and officers from the Karkala police station. This incident has raised suspicions about the possible existence of an illegal slaughterhouse in the vicinity.

Local residents, along with activists from Hindu organizations, are cooperating with the police by providing information related to the case.

A formal complaint has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to ascertain the origin and circumstances surrounding this incident.