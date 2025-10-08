Karkala Youth, Ananth Krishna Prabhu, Located in Bengaluru After 13-Year Disappearance

Karkala: In a significant development, law enforcement officials have successfully located Ananth Krishna Prabhu, a young man from Karkala who had been missing since 2012. Mr. Prabhu, now 29 years of age, was discovered alive in Bengaluru, bringing an end to a search that spanned over a decade.

The disappearance dates back to December 6, 2012, when Mr. Prabhu, then a 16-year-old student at Vidyavardhaka Pre-University College in Mundkur, informed his family of his intention to visit a local temple. He did not return home, prompting his father, Prabhakar Prabhu, to file a missing person report with the Karkala Rural Police Station. The case was formally registered as Crime No. 117/2012.

Initial investigations yielded no substantive leads, and the case remained unresolved for many years. In a renewed effort to bring closure to the matter, a special investigation team was recently assembled to re-examine the details of the disappearance. Through diligent investigation and the pursuit of various leads, the team was able to confirm Mr. Prabhu’s presence in Bengaluru and successfully locate him.

The operation was spearheaded by Prabhu D.T., Deputy Superintendent of Police for the Udupi Sub-Division. The investigation team also included Sudharshan Dodamani (PSI, Brahmavar), Eeranna Shiragumpi (PSI, Udupi City), and police personnel HC Imran, HC Chetan, PC Santosh Devadiga, and PC Mallayya Hiremath.

The successful tracing of Mr. Prabhu after 13 years marks the resolution of a protracted and challenging case. Local residents and members of the Prabhu family have expressed their gratitude for the unwavering dedication and persistent efforts of the police team in bringing this matter to a close. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Prabhu’s disappearance and subsequent whereabouts remain a subject of ongoing assessment.