Thiya Samaj UAE Organizes Traditional ‘Durga Namaskara Puja’ in Dubai

Dubai, UAE: Thiya Samaj UAE recently organized the traditional Durga Namaskara Puja at The New Academy School, Dubai, drawing a large gathering of devoted participants. This sacred ritual is performed to support individuals on their spiritual journeys, helping to remove obstacles and address both personal and ancestral challenges.

The puja invoked the divine energy of Goddess Durga in her three powerful forms—Mahakali for protection against negative forces, Mahalakshmi for prosperity, and Mahasaraswati for wisdom and spiritual enlightenment. The ceremony began with the pujari invoking various deities into a rangoli mandala symbolizing the five elements (Pancha Mahabhootas), followed by the lighting of five lamps to represent each element.

Each manifestation of the Goddess was venerated through 54 sacred offerings, culminating in the Prana Pratishta ritual, imbuing the deity with divine presence.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by the women of Thiya Samaj, in collaboration with Ramakesthriya Seva Samithi Dubai and Raja Rajeshwari Bhajana Vrinda UAE. Purohits Ravi Lohith, Vishweshwara Adiga, Subramanya, and Shivananda Kaloor led the rituals with precision, offering profound explanations of their spiritual significance.

Representing Thiya Samaj, Kaushik, Anjali, Mahesh Raj, and Shravya performed the ritualistic 52 Namaskaras, joined by a large number of devotees who felt deeply blessed by the divine presence of Goddess Durga.

The spiritual atmosphere was further enriched by musical and cultural performances. Ashish Harish Kodi captivated the audience with his soulful flute recital. Devotional music (Sangeetha Seva) was offered by Brahmi, while the Nrithya Seva Aaradhane (classical dance offering) featured an elegant Bharatanatyam performance by Anshika Shijith and Sannidhi Shetty.

The puja concluded with the Mahamangala Aarathi, followed by the distribution of Thirtha and Mahaprasada to all attendees.

Participants in the Nrithya Aaradhane and bhajans were felicitated by Thiya Samaj UAE President Jasmitha Vivek and core committee members. The presence of senior members, including former President Rajesh Pallikere, founder member Sathish Palan, Rajeev Billava, and Rajesh Ullal, who offered guidance and support, played a significant role in the event’s success. The program was smoothly anchored by Arati Adiga.

Vice President Amar Umesh Nanthoor handled sound and lights. Secretary Premjit, Treasurer Srinivas Kotian, Joint Treasurer Manohar Kotian, Joint Secretary Shobhitha Premjit, and core committee members, members and volunteers’ dedication were collectively involved in the success of the puja.

The President, committee, and all members of Thiya Samaj UAE extended heartfelt gratitude to the devotees, participants, and community leaders whose involvement made the Durga Namaskara Puja a truly divine and memorable occasion.