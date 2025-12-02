Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader Mandates Expedited Clearance of Single Site and 9/11 Applications

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has issued a directive to officials, demanding the prompt and timely disposal of Single Site and 9/11 applications. The Speaker emphasised the need to eliminate unnecessary delays and streamline the application process.

The directive was issued during a meeting held on Tuesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The meeting convened senior officials to address persistent issues concerning 9/11 records within Ullal taluk. Speaker Khader voiced strong disapproval regarding the current state of affairs, citing numerous public complaints about prolonged application pendency and the burdensome requirement for citizens to repeatedly visit government offices to obtain essential 9/11 documents.

A key point of emphasis from the Speaker was the necessity for unambiguous information regarding access roads to single-site properties. He stipulated that applications must explicitly detail whether the road providing access is a government-owned or privately-owned thoroughfare.

Deepa Cholan, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, addressed the meeting, stating that a circular would soon be released mandating the inclusion of an affidavit concerning road access when granting 9/11 approvals for single-site applications. To alleviate the burden on applicants, the approved documentation from the Urban Development Authority will be directly forwarded to the relevant gram panchayats, negating the requirement for applicants to seek secondary approvals from the Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) or town planning committees.

Furthermore, the 9/11 document will explicitly state any proposed road widening plans affecting the property. The applicability of the 3.65-meter road width provision in hilly regions to coastal and Malnad regions will also be assessed.

The meeting also concluded with the decision to conduct a monthly Adalat (special hearing) in each taluk to resolve outstanding Single Site and 9/11 applications submitted by the public.

In an effort to clarify the 9/11 regulations, a coordinated approach will be implemented in conjunction with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Departments. Principal Secretary Cholan announced that a circular will be issued within one week, granting local officials the authority to efficiently process and approve 9/11 and Single Site applications. She acknowledged that ambiguity surrounding the interpretation of 9/11 rules among local officials has caused undue hardship for the public.

For sites approved under Section 94(C), online arrangements have been implemented to facilitate the issuance of 9/11 documents within 15 days for house construction. Citizens can directly submit their applications through the online portal.

Speaker Khader stressed the importance of incorporating space for playgrounds, parks, and essential civic amenities in future layouts. He cautioned against unscientific construction practices that exacerbate existing problems. While regulations are being developed to enhance the quality of life for citizens, he affirmed that the unnecessary harassment of the public during their implementation would not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Town Planning Commissioner Venkatachala, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Narvade Vinayak Karbari, and other dignitaries.