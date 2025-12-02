Udupi Town Police Apprehend House Theft Suspect, Recover Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 65.79 Lakh

Udupi: The Udupi Town Police have successfully apprehended a suspect in connection with a recent house theft, recovering a substantial amount of gold ornaments and a mobile phone valued at Rs 65,79,720. The swift action by law enforcement has led to the resolution of a significant burglary case within a mere two-day period.

The incident came to light on November 30, 2025, at approximately 8:30 am when Shaila Mina, a 53-year-old resident of Rose Villa, Olakadu, Badagubettu village, discovered the theft. Upon opening her bedroom wardrobe to retrieve jewellery for a church service, Ms Mina found that 548.31 grams of gold ornaments and a mobile phone were missing. A formal complaint was subsequently lodged at the Udupi Town Police Station, resulting in the registration of Crime No. 207/2025 under BNS Sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305.

Under the direction of DySP D.T. Prabhu, Udupi Sub-Division, and the leadership of Mahesh Prasad P., Inspector-in-charge of Udupi Town Police Station, a dedicated team was assembled to investigate the crime. The team, operating under PSI Bharatesh Kankanawadi, included Prasanna C., Jeevan Kumar, Santosh Shetty, Basheer, Surendra D., Anand S., Santosh Rathod, and Santosh Gulwadi.

On December 2, 2025, the investigative team successfully apprehended Sukesh Naik, a 37-year-old resident of Kukkikatte, Kukkehalli, near the Kinimulki Hiren Bar in Udupi.

Following the arrest, authorities recovered the stolen gold ornaments, based on information provided by the accused. The ornaments, weighing 548.31 grams and valued at Rs 65,79,720, were found concealed in a residence in Ajjarkad.

Authorities have revealed that Sukesh Naik has an extensive history of involvement in house theft cases, with a total of 11 cases registered against him across the Udupi district. The breakdown of these cases is as follows:

Udupi Town Police Station – 5 cases (4 convictions)

Hiriadka Police Station – 3 cases (1 conviction)

Brahmavar Police Station – 2 cases

Manipal Police Station – 1 case (under trial)

The accused has been presented before the court, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The Udupi Town Police have received widespread commendation from the public for their rapid response, diligent investigation, and successful recovery of the stolen property.