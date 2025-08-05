Karnataka BJP files police complaint over wall demolition, tree felling ahead of Cong protest against ECI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP unit lodged a police complaint at the Upparpet Police Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday, alleging the demolition of a compound wall and felling of trees to facilitate a Congress party protest led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, concerning alleged election fraud, at Freedom Park.

A BJP delegation led by Bengaluru Central District President Sapthagiri Gowda submitted two separate complaints at the Upparpet Police Station.

“The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to participate in the Congress party’s protest rally regarding alleged election fraud on August 8 at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

“In preparation for the event, the organisers have demolished the compound wall of Freedom Park, causing damage to public property,” the complaint stated.

“They have caused inconvenience to the public by demolishing the wall without informing the authorities or obtaining the necessary permissions. For the sake of a party programme and self-interest, a large compound wall that had stood for years at Freedom Park has been brought down,” Sapthagiri Gowda alleged.

“Demolishing a compound wall without permission and constructing a concrete road is illegal. Action should be taken against the organisers for misuse of power, and also against the officials who allowed it,” Gowda demanded.

In a separate complaint, Gowda also alleged that a large tree within the premises of Freedom Park was cut down to accommodate the political event. He stated that the act was carried out for political and personal gain, with no public interest involved, and urged legal action against the organisers and the authorities concerned.

The Congress party is organising the protest event, led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, on August 8 at the historic Freedom Park in Bengaluru. All prominent national leaders from the Congress party are expected to attend. The event aims to draw national attention to LoP Gandhi’s allegations of election fraud.

The ruling Congress party has made extensive arrangements to hold a massive protest at the venue.

The protest was originally scheduled for August 5 but has been postponed to August 8 in view of the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.