Karnataka BJP MLA targets Rahul Gandhi over alliance with Vijay’s TVK

Shivamogga: Criticising Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party’s alliance with superstar-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), BJP MLA S.N. Channabasappa alleged that the Congress had joined hands with a leader who was seen offering floral tributes to LTTE leader Prabhakaran.

He further alleged that the Congress was paying respects to the leader of an organisation responsible for the killing of Rahul Gandhi’s father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Channabasappa made the remarks while speaking to the media in Shivamogga on Friday.

“Despite knowing this, Rahul Gandhi has allied with TVK,” he said.

Criticising the Congress party, the MLA alleged that while the party governed the country for several years, it should have taken a stronger interest in addressing terrorism-related issues. He further alleged contradictions in the party’s political associations, referring to reports of alliances involving individuals and groups linked to controversial historical figures.

He also questioned the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, over political alignments and asked the party to clarify its stand on terrorism and related issues.

MLA Channabasappa said that terrorism remains a major challenge to national security and highlighted that it has emerged as a post-Independence development affecting the country.

Channabasappa said that terrorism, jihadist activities and extremist ideologies have been witnessed over the years, and successive governments have undertaken efforts to curb such threats.

He said that May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day, marking the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. He also referred to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, stating that such incidents underline the impact of terrorism in the country.

The BJP MLA said that after Independence, terrorism has posed a continuous challenge, and several anti-terror operations have been carried out over time to address the issue.

Channabasappa said that thousands of people have lost their lives due to terrorist activities over the years, while many others have been disabled. He added that such incidents have reduced in recent years due to stronger counter-terrorism measures.

He further stated that multiple anti-terror operations have been conducted across the country and urged the Congress party to clearly state its position on terrorism and national security issues.